Notre Dame to resume its Shamrock Series by facing Army at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 23

By The Associated Press

Notre Dame will face Army on Nov. 23 at Yankee Stadium as the Fighting Irish resume their Shamrock Series, a tradition in which they move a designated home game off campus.

This matchup marks the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame’s 13-7 upset of Army in New York that featured the Fighting Irish’s “Four Horsemen” backfield of Jim Crowley, Elmer Layden, Don Miller and Harry Stuhldreher. That game took place on Oct. 18, 1924.

Notre Dame began the Shamrock Series in 2009 and has played 11 of those games at various sites across the country, most recently a 28-20 victory over BYU at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in 2022. The Irish have never lost a Shamrock Series game.

This will be Notre Dame’s third Shamrock Series game at Yankee Stadium. The Irish beat Army 27-3 in 2010 and defeated Syracuse 36-3 in 2018.

Notre Dame is coming off a 2023 season in which it went 10-3, beat Oregon State in the Sun Bowl and was 14th in the final AP Top 25. Army went 6-6 for a second straight season last year.

