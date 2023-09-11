NFL

Jets fans react to Aaron Rodgers' early exit in debut vs. Bills

Rodgers is questionable with an ankle injury, per the Jets

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York Jets fans didn't even get to watch Aaron Rodgers for more than five minutes.

After the Jets defense got a stop on Josh Allen and Co. to gain possession, Rodgers on the ensuing possession went down with an injury and needed to be helped off the field with 11 minutes to go in the first.

The Jets ruled him questionable to return with an ankle injury, with a cart reportedly waiting for Rodgers outside the blue tent on the sideline.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Rodgers' injury prompted Zach Wilson's entry to the field. Naturally, Jets fans had plenty to say after the unfortunate turn of events. Here are some of the top reactions:

NFL

NFL

One question for each team in Saints-Panthers, Browns-Steelers Monday Night Football doubleheader

NFL

Who is playing in NFL's Week 3? Here is the full schedule

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes quickly shared his thoughts on Rodgers' injury.

Peyton Manning, another former NFL MVP, reacted in real time on ESPN2's broadcast.

NFL fans also had to chime in with a collection of GIFs, screenshots and memes.

This article tagged under:

NFLNew York JetsBuffalo BillsAaron Rodgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us