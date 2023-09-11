Jets fans react to Aaron Rodgers' early exit in debut vs. Bills

New York Jets fans didn't even get to watch Aaron Rodgers for more than five minutes.

After the Jets defense got a stop on Josh Allen and Co. to gain possession, Rodgers on the ensuing possession went down with an injury and needed to be helped off the field with 11 minutes to go in the first.

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

The Jets ruled him questionable to return with an ankle injury, with a cart reportedly waiting for Rodgers outside the blue tent on the sideline.

Rodgers' injury prompted Zach Wilson's entry to the field. Naturally, Jets fans had plenty to say after the unfortunate turn of events. Here are some of the top reactions:

You have got to be kidding. Third play? @nyjets fan since the late 1970’s here so I just can’t with this…#AaronRodgers — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) September 12, 2023

Not even 5 minutes into the game and Aaron Rodgers is on the sideline and Zach Wilson is under center pic.twitter.com/kJuInNH9bp — The Jets Wall (@TheJetsWall) September 12, 2023

Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes quickly shared his thoughts on Rodgers' injury.

Hate that man… Praying for the best 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

Peyton Manning, another former NFL MVP, reacted in real time on ESPN2's broadcast.

"Holy cow! I cannot believe this."



Peyton was shook by Aaron Rodgers' early injury. pic.twitter.com/rhmSXMW6O5 — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

NFL fans also had to chime in with a collection of GIFs, screenshots and memes.

Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers limp off the field pic.twitter.com/9UDZ2tj1Hg — Doug Outs (@Doug_Outs) September 12, 2023

Live look at Jets fans pic.twitter.com/iPdb8No6Wg — PFF (@PFF) September 12, 2023

Jets fans seeing Aaron Rodgers injured pic.twitter.com/MVEYwtjfMU — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 12, 2023

Jets fans after Aaron Rodgers gets injured on the third play of the game pic.twitter.com/7R3OM2p5J6 — Bobwehadababyitsaboy (@fplittington) September 12, 2023

Jets line has already given up more pressures than the Packers did all game against Chicago — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 12, 2023