‘Heartbroken' Aaron Rodgers makes first public comments since season-ending injury

For Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, it was their darkest hour.

But...

"The night is darkest before the dawn," Rodgers wrote on Instagram Wednesday in his first public comments since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury. "And I shall rise yet again."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The 39-year-old quarterback tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap of the season during the Jets' season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

"I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love," Rodgers wrote in the post. "Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today."

Rodgers, who considered retirement before agreeing to a trade to the Jets in April, faces months of rehabilitation. In the weeks leading up to the opener, Rodgers said he hoped to play multiple seasons with the Jets. But after the injury, the lengthy recovery process for a player who is the eldest in the NFL led some to question whether Rodgers would even attempt a comeback.

"I'd be shocked if this is the way he's going to go out," Saleh told reporters Wednesday prior to Rodgers' post. "But at the same time for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space, and things that he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about."

Jets owner Woody Johnson also posted on social media Wednesday.

"This story is not over. Come back strong @AaronRodgers12," he wrote on X along with a video of Rodgers' pregame introduction on Monday.

Rodgers' Instagram post will silence the retirement talk for the time being, with Saleh telling reporters that the future Hall of Fame quarterback is getting consultations for surgery.

He sustained the injury less than four minutes into the game while being sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers initially stood up before sitting back on the ground as he waited for the Jets' training staff. He was helped off the field and later taken by cart to the locker room.

Rodgers was ruled out shortly after having not completed a pass in what was one of the most highly-anticipated games in franchise history.

He started his post on Wednesday by thanking all of those who have sent him well wishes.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc," Rodgers wrote. "It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try to get back to all of you soon."

Although the Jets won't have Rodgers on the field, Saleh expressed the importance of having him connected to the team this season after his surgery.

"His presence, his words, his verbiage, like I’ve said, he’s as much of a football coach as he is a player," Saleh said. "Just having his presence, his thoughts, his words, and his leadership, I think anybody would want that."