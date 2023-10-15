Bills' Damien Harris leaves in ambulance after suffering neck injury vs. Giants

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken to a local hospital after suffering a neck injury vs. the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Shortly after Harris was taken off the field in an ambulance, the Bills said Harris was ruled out for the rest of the game with a neck injury but had movement in his arms and legs.

Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game.



He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing.

He was taken to a local hospital for further testing.

The injury came on a 3rd-and-1 rushing play when Harris was tackled upright by Giants' Bobby Okereke.

The Bills' training staff swiftly brought a backboard for Harris, who eventually gave a thumbs-up with his left hand.

Damien Harris gives a thumbs-up as he exits the game.



Our thoughts are with him, his family and the Bills.

The situation also unfolded in front of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went through a similar situation on Jan. 2, 2023 when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin, who was shown on the broadcast, appeared visibly shaken and had his head down.

Harris, 26, came out of Alabama and was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He signed a one-year deal with Buffalo this past offseason to compete with James Cook and Latavius Murray in the running back department.