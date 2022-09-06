NFL Schedule Week 1: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

At long last, actual NFL football is here.

A chaotic offseason saw a handful of star quarterbacks and receivers land with new teams. Now that training camp and the preseason are in the books, the NFL’s second ever 18-week regular season is set to get underway.

Week 1 is full of exciting matchups. It all begins with a potential Super Bowl preview in Los Angeles and caps off with a highly anticipated reunion in the Pacific Northwest.

Here’s a look at the Week 1 slate:

2022 NFL Kickoff Game: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The 2022 NFL season will begin at the same venue where the 2021 NFL season ended: SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams became the second straight Super Bowl champion to lift the Lombardi Trophy on its home field last February. Now, the team opens up its title defense against the Buffalo Bills, who are among the favorites to win it all this season.

Week 1 Sunday afternoon games

The first Sunday of the season features nine 1 p.m. ET games and four 4:25 p.m. ET games.

There are six divisional matchups right out of the gate, including Patriots-Dolphins, Steelers-Bengals, Packers-Vikings and Raiders-Chargers. The afternoon slate also features four inter-conference games headlined by Chiefs-Cardinals and Browns-Panthers.

Sunday Night Football: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

The opening Sunday Night Football matchup is a rematch of the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game, which became an instant classic.

Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a brief retirement. His chase for an eighth Lombardi Trophy begins at AT&T Stadium with a matchup against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Monday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is back at Lumen Field, only this time he will be on the visiting sideline.

The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback was traded to the Denver Broncos this offseason, and the NFL schedule makers were apparently eager to see him play in front of the 12s again. Geno Smith will be under center for the home team, which will be looking to rain on Wilson’s parade.

