NFL MVP Odds: Who Is Favored to Win in 2022-23?

Buffalo Bills star QB Josh Allen leads the clubhouse this NFL preseason but the NFL MVP award won't be decided for several months

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award.

Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.

AP named Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers the MVP the last two seasons, but will he win it a third year in a row? 

Here are the early NFL MVP odds for the 2022-23 campaign, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the NFL MVP in 2022-23?

Rodgers is expected to be dethroned by a younger quarterback this year, according to PointsBet. The current favorite to win NFL MVP in the 2022-23 campaign is Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen. 

Here are the NFL players with the best odds to win NFL MVP this season:

