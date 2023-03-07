NFL Free Agency 2023: Tracking Which Players Have Been Cut

NFL cuts tracker ahead of 2023 free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Free agency is almost upon us, and players across the NFL will begin the search for a new team.
While certain players hit the open market by reaching the end of their contracts, others were shown the door by their former teams. A handful of 2022 starting quarterbacks, notable receivers and even some offensive linemen were cut ahead of free agency.
With the new league year starting on March 15, here is a look at the top players who have been cut so far or are expected to be soon:
Arizona Cardinals
- WR Chosen Anderson
- C Rodney Hudson
Atlanta Falcons
- QB Marcus Mariota
Chicago Bears
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Cleveland Browns
- S John Johnson III
Detroit Lions
- DT Michael Brockers
Houston Texans
- C Justin Britt
Kansas City Chiefs
- DE Frank Clark Jr.
Minnesota Vikings
New York Giants
- WR Kenny Golladay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TE Cameron Brate
- RB Leonard Fournette
- OL Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans
- K Randy Bullock
- LB Zach Cunningham
- LB Bud Dupree
- OL Taylor Lewan
- WR Robert Woods
Washington Commanders
- DB Bobby McCain
- QB Carson Wentz
