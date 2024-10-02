New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers NL Wild Card game 2: Start time, how to watch

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets on Wednesday in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series.

The Mets have a 1-0 lead in the series and will advance to the NLDS with a victory on Wednesday.

The matchup Wednesday is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

“We’ve answered the bell,” New York first baseman Pete Alonso said during the team’s playoff-clinching celebration Monday. “We’ve earned the right to play in the postseason. Now this is when we have a great opportunity in front of us.”

Milwaukee gave up five runs with two outs in the fifth inning and lost 8-4 to the New York Mets in the opener of an NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday. The Brewers must now win two straight to keep their season alive and advance to a Division Series at Philadelphia.

“Like we’ve said all year, we’re undaunted,” shortstop Willy Adames said. “We’re going to come out tomorrow and give 100% out there on the field.”

The Brewers are making their sixth playoff appearance in seven years, but they haven’t won a postseason series since 2018, when they were one win from the World Series before losing at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series. Starting with that defeat, the Brewers have lost 10 of their last 11 playoff games. They've led by multiple runs in each of their last four postseason games, only to lose them all.

What time does game 2 of Mets vs Brewers NL Wild Card matchup start?

First pitch in game two between the Mets and Brewers in the NL Wild Card matchup is set for 7:38 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the game? Where can I watch Mets vs Brewers game 2?

The second game between the Mets and Brewers in the playoffs will be on ESPN.

Where is the NL Wild Card series between the Mets and Brewers taking place?

The series is taking place at the Brewers' ballpark, American Family Field.

Who is pitching for Mets vs Brewers game 2?

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 184 strikeouts); Brewers: Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

What is the line on Mets vs Brewers game 2?

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -110, Brewers -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Who is injured for Brewers and Mets?

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: 60-Day IL (back), Bryse Wilson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (flexor), Oliver Dunn: 60-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (lat), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)