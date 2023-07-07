USA Basketball unveils young roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup

The defending Olympic champions in men’s basketball are looking for more hardware at the FIBA World Cup.

Coming off a gold medal triumph in Tokyo two years ago, USA Basketball announced its roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup taking place in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. It’s an inexperienced squad when it comes to international basketball, though, as there are no holdovers from the previous Olympic team.

Here is a breakdown of the players on USA Basketball’s roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as well as a look at the team’s schedule.

How many players are on a FIBA team?

Twelve players were selected to the Team USA roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Who is on the FIBA USA team?

USA Basketball’s 12-man roster includes two No. 1 overall NBA draft picks, four NBA All-Stars and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Here is the full team:

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, F, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, G, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, G, Los Angeles Lakers

Who is the men’s head coach for USA Basketball?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has taken the reins from San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. The FIBA World Cup will be Kerr’s first tournament at the helm of USA Basketball ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Who is the executive director for USA Basketball?

Grant Hill is running the show as the executive director for USA Basketball.

When is Team USA's first FIBA World Cup game?

The Americans will open up the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand on Aug. 26. Here is a look at their full Group C schedule, with all three contests taking place in Manila, Philippines:

Aug. 26: USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. ET

Aug. 28: USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. ET

Aug. 30: USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. ET

How many times has Team USA won the FIBA World Cup?

USA Basketball has won the men’s FIBA World Cup five times, tied with Yugoslavia for the most in tournament history. The U.S. also has three silver medals and four bronzes.

The team came away with a disappointing seventh-place finish at the last FIBA World Cup in 2019, so this year’s group will be looking to make a stronger impression a year out from another Olympics.