Knicks trade RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to Raptors for O.G. Anunoby

The New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday in exchange for O.G. Anunoby.

The Knicks also acquired Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn, while sending the Toronto Raptors a 2024 second-round pick belonging to the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks had been pursuing Anunoby for some time now and are determined to re-sign him as a free agent this summer. Additionally, the Knicks, who have been doubling down on defense, believe that Anunoby will mesh well with the skill stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle bring.

“OG's complete offensive game and ability to defend multiple positions will enhance our team on both ends of the court,” Knicks president Leon Rose said.

Anunoby, a two-way player, was drafted by the Raptors in the 2017 NBA Draft and won an NBA championship with the squad in 2019. The 26-year-old forward led the league in steals in 2023 and went on to earn first NBA All-Defensive Team honors. Anunoby averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 27 games this season.

In the trade, the Knicks lost some shooting ability with Barrett and Quickley headed to Toronto. Barrett, born in Toronto, will return home. As the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft, he averages 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Quickley averages 15 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists and shoots 39.5% on 3s.

“RJ and Immanuel both began their professional careers in Knicks uniforms and their contributions both on and off the court have had a great impact on this city and organization,” Rose added.

Achiuwa averaged 8.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 153 games for the Raptors after they acquired him from Miami in August 2021.

Flynn was a 2020 first-round pick who averaged 5.4 points in 175 games for the Raptors.

The Knicks (17-14) currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings while the Raptors (12-19) are in 12th.

How did Knicks players react to the trade?

Quickley, who is headed to Toronto, took to X his emotions upon finding out the trade news:

Oh my goodness…. — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) December 30, 2023

Quickley also posted a story to his Instagram:

Immanuel Quickley on IG: "GodsPlan" pic.twitter.com/ZcabkfR2KG — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) December 30, 2023

Josh Hart, who is staying with the Knicks, also reacted to the reports:

What I wake up to — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 30, 2023

Hart also added this story to Instagram: