Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson exits Sunday's game with knee injury

New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson exited Sunday's game with a knee injury.

Brunson suffered the injury on the Knicks' first possession of their 107-98 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers while attempting a contested pull-up jumper near the foul line.

After the shot attempt, Brunson immediately fell to the court and grabbed his lower left leg. He attempted to get back to his feet as play continued but was unable to put weight on the leg and went back down to the court.

Brunson was helped off the court and back to the locker room.

The Knicks initially announced Brunson had a sore left knee and was questionable to return before later ruling him out for the remainder of the game.

The 27-year-old is averaging 27.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, both of which are career highs. Brunson's play has helped the Knicks produce a 35-25 record, which was tied for fourth best on Sunday despite injuries to their frontcourt.

The Knicks have been without All-Star Julius Randle since he suffered a shoulder injury on Jan. 27. They are also without starters OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.

Brunson - in his second season with New York since signing a four-year, $104 million contract as a free agent in 2022 - had missed only four of the Knicks' 60 games this season entering Sunday.

The team's backup point guard is Miles McBride, who in his third season is averaging 6.1 points and 1.1 assists in 13.4 minutes per game. McBride scored eight points in the first quarter on Sunday after replacing Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau elected to keep him in for the remainder of the game. McBride finished with 16 points and five assists in a season-high 47 minutes to help the shorthanded Knicks secure the win over the Cavs.

The Knicks on Saturday reportedly also signed former Philadelphia 76ers point guard Shake Milton, who will be eligible for the team's postseason roster.