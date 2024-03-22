NASCAR

NASCAR at COTA: How to watch, TV schedule, drivers to watch for Austin

Here's a preview of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, which will be held this weekend in Texas

By Logan Reardon

Ready for some road racing?

After five races on oval tracks to begin the 2024 season, the NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up for left- and right-handed turns this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

The 20-turn, 3.426-mile track is the only course that currently holds both NASCAR and Formula One races. It gives drivers a unique challenge with sharp turns, long straightaways and steep elevation changes.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

NASCAR at COTA entry list

Thirty-nine drivers will race in Austin – the 34 full-timers, plus five others.

Kaulig Racing will field cars for a pair of 2023 Cup road course winners  – A.J. Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen, who both currently race full-time in the Xfinity Series. 23XI Racing will also add a new entry this weekend, with Japanese star Kamui Kobayashi making his second Cup start in the No. 50 Toyota.

Elsewhere, Kaz Grala will drive for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort this season and Timmy Hill will make his first Cup start since 2021 for MBM Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for COTA:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingWorldwide Express
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeDiscount Tire
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingGet Bioethanol
4Josh BerryStewart-Haas RacingOverstock
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingCastrol
7Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsGainbridge
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingMark III Employee Benefits
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Noah GragsonStewart-Haas RacingRush Truck Centers
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingInterstate Batteries
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeMenards
13AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingLeafFilter Gutter Protection
14Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingMahindra Tractors
15Kaz GralaRick Ware RacingN29 Capital Partners
16Shane van GisbergenKaulig RacingWeatherTech
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingFastenal
19Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shopd
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingDEWALT
21Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingMobil 1
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsRaptorTough.com
31Daniel HemricKaulig RacingCirkul
34Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsLove's Travel Stops
38Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsRuedebusch
41Ryan PreeceStewart-Haas RacingHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubRomco Equipment
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMonster Energy
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingPalmolive
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly Financial
50Kamui Kobayashi23XI RacingMobil 1
51Justin HaleyRick Ware RacingFraternal Order of Eagles
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
66Timmy HillMBM MotorsportsAmptricity
71Zane SmithSpire MotorsportsFocused Health
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsDelaware Life
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingFreeway Insurance
When is the NASCAR race this weekend at COTA?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA is set for Sunday, March 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 39-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 40 minutes on Saturday (two 20-minute sessions for each group).

Two-round qualifying will be immediately after practice on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Here’s how it works:

  • First round: 15 minutes for each group (same groups as practice). Drivers can make unlimited laps.
  • The five fastest drivers from each group advance to the second round. Starting positions 11 through 39 are set based on speeds from the first round.
  • Second round: 10 minutes for the 10 drivers who advanced. Drivers can make unlimited laps. The top 10 starting positions are determined based on single-lap speeds from the second round.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at COTA

Saturday, March 23 (FS1, FS2 and streaming online)

Sunday, March 24 (FOX, FS1 and streaming online)

NASCAR COTA past winners, race history

NASCAR has held three races at COTA with three different winners from three different organizations.

Chase Elliott won the inaugural event in 2021 when the race was shortened due to heavy rain. The following year, Ross Chastain picked up his first career win after a thrilling last-lap duel with AJ Allemdinger and Alex Bowman. In 2023, Tyler Reddick survived three overtime restarts to score his first victory with 23XI Racing.

NASCAR at COTA favorites, drivers to watch

Young drivers have bested the veterans in COTA’s brief history.

Drivers who were under 30 years old have led 139 of 198 laps completed at COTA, with Elliott, Chastain and Reddick all winning in Texas before their 30th birthdays.

Elliott, who missed last year’s race due to injury, leads active drivers with a 2.5 average finish in two COTA starts. Chastain has three top-fives in three starts for an average finish of 3.0, while Bowman (4.3) and Reddick (5.0) also have top-five averages in three starts.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano and Austin Cindric both have 17 career laps led at COTA, which is tied for the fourth-highest total. Kyle Busch is another potential sleeper after finishing second in 2023 and leading 12 laps in 2021.

Van Gisbergen and Allmendinger, of course, are the ringers who could steal the show. SVG won the Chicago Street Race last summer in his first-ever NASCAR start, while Allmendinger won the most recent road course race in Charlotte last fall. Even though they are both Xfinity Series drivers, they are sure to be threats this weekend.

