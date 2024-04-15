MLB

Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson's 101-year-old widow, joins Mets for ceremony at Citi Field

Jackie Robinson's grandson, Busro Robinson, threw out the first pitch

By Brendan Brightman

Rachel Robinson, widow of Jackie Robinson, looks on during Jackie Robinson Day
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Mets celebrated Jackie Robinson Day by presenting his widow, 101-year-old Rachel Robinson, with flowers before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on Monday.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, Mets legend Mookie Wilson and Butch Huskey, the last Mets player to wear Robinson’s No. 42, had the honor of giving the flowers to Rachel before the game.

April 15 is Jackie Robinson Day across Major League Baseball. Players wear Jackie's No. 42 on the back of their jerseys in honor of the man who broke the color barrier in American professional sports.

Also in attendance at Citi Field was Jackie's son, David Robinson, along with Jackie's grandson, Busro Robinson, who threw out the first pitch before the night's game.

Jackie Robinson played for the Brooklyn Dodgers for 10 seasons, making his historic debut on April 15, 1947. In addition winning the National League MVP in 1949, Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962 and his No. 42 is retired across MLB for his contributions to the game.

As for his widow, Rachel, she is doing "fantastic," according to her son David.

"Her good moments are as sharp as a tack," he said. "And, she's the legacy of perseverance."

"All the grandchildren know her expression is 'onward and upward,'" he added.

This article tagged under:

MLBNew York Mets
