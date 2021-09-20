MLB Power Rankings 2021: Giants, Dodgers Neck and Neck in NL West

MLB Power Rankings 2021: NL West race going down to wire originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Giants and Dodgers have duked it out for NL West supremacy all season.

It's only fitting, then, the race for first place and homefield advantage in the National League playoffs (and ultimately the World Series) is going down to the wire.

San Francisco enters the week up a game on Los Angeles, a lead that was 2 1/2 games last Monday.

And how fitting is it both the Giants and Dodgers will face the Padres, Rockies and Diamondbacks over the final two weeks of the season?

The only difference in the two schedules is the Giants have a pair of series remaining against San Diego, including the final weekend of the regular season, while the Dodgers will host the soon-to-be NL Central champion Brewers to end the season.

No matter which club wins the NL West, we're headed towards a likely NLDS matchup between the Giants and Dodgers more fitting for an NLCS showdown.

Here's how all 30 teams stack up in the MLB Power Rankings three weeks into September.