MLB Opening Day 2023: Full schedule of openers for all 30 teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There will be some March Madness next season in Major League Baseball.

Opening Day for the 2023 season will be March 30, with all 30 teams scheduled to play. Barring postponement, it will be the first time since 1968 that every MLB team opens on the same day.

That includes some teams starting the season with an interleague matchup, part of MLB's revamped format intended to create a more balanced schedule to reduce advantages in the wild card race.

For the first time in the interleague era, all 30 teams will play one another in a single season, creating a more similar schedule for teams in different divisions who are battling one another for playoff positioning.

The 2023 regular season schedule is here! For the first time in MLB history, all 30 clubs will face each other at least once. https://t.co/mFgifcWke2 pic.twitter.com/3cJT7F0rHR — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2022

It all begins in late March. Here are the scheduled openers for each team:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

Detroit Tigers at Tampa Bay Rays

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals

INTERLEAGUE

San Francisco Giants at New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers