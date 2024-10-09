Mets tickets for a potential NLCS to go on sale today

Tickets for a potential National League Championship Series that would play games at Citi Field go on sale Wednesday, the New York Mets announced.

Tickets will go on sale today at 12 p.m. ET.

Fans can access the sale through the Mets' postseason section on the team's website: Mets.com/postseason.

"Fans should log on early, as a limited number of tickets for potential Mets home games in the NLCS will be available during this sale," the team said.

The Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies play in Game 4 of the NLDS later Wednesday. The Mets have a 2-1 lead in the series, and can move on to the NLCS with a win.

Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez starts tonight against Jose Quintana. While Suárez is 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA in seven postseason starts and two relief appearances, he was 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA in his last three regular-season outings.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

A potential deciding Game 5 of the NLDS would be Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

The NLCS is scheduled to start Sunday, Oct. 13.