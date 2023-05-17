Luton Town-Coventry to Decide Final Premier League Promotion in 2023-24

One team will make history, the other will leave heartbroken.

The 2023 EFL Championship Playoff Final is now set with Luton Town and Coventry City advancing from the semifinals, thus pitting a matchup on Saturday, May 27 to see which team will play in the English Premier League next season.

It's been a while since Luton Town & Coventry City were in the top flight.



It's been a while since Luton Town & Coventry City were in the top flight.

With first-place Burnley and second-place Sheffield United already securing automatic promotions, third-place Luton eliminated sixth-place Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate while fifth-place Coventry defeated fourth-place Middlesbrough 1-0 on aggregate.

It's safe to say that both teams have almost everything on the line with EPL promotion hanging in the balance.

Luton Town have never played in the current iteration of the EPL since it was created in the 1992-93 season. The Mad Hatters, located in a city with a population under 300,000, would substantially benefit from the financial prizes on hand for winning the final. Kenilworth Road, Luton's stadium, has a capacity of just 10,356, which would be the smallest in England's top flight should they promote.

Coventry were one of the founding members of the modern Premier League and stayed there until 2000-01. However, the Sky Blues relegated that year and fell down as low as League Two, the fourth tier of English football. Coventry's stadium can hold over 40,000 spectators, but none have seen EPL-quality football in over two decades.

As for which EPL teams are being relegated, only Southampton have been mathematically confirmed to play in the Championship next season. West Ham, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Leeds United and Leicester City are the batch of clubs not mathematically safe from suffering the same fate with two matchdays to go.

Kick-off for Luton-Coventry at Wembley Stadium is set for 11:45 a.m. ET.