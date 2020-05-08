Coronavirus

Knicks TV Director Howie Singer Calls His Battle Against COVID-19 ‘Awful and Hellish’

By Bruce Beck

NBC Universal, Inc.

Howie Singer is one of the New York area’s most distinguished television sports directors.

He has won 23 Emmys and worked on 3,000 NBA games. He has produced and directed New York Knicks games for 38 years. He has watched epic battles on the hardwood — but nothing compares to his own battle the last 54 days with Coronavirus.

From his home to the hospital to wanting to die, Singer talks about his struggles with the virus — and his profound message to New Yorkers on the importance of wearing a mask.

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19sportsKnicks
