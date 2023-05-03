John Fisher, Athletics Running ‘Out of Time' in Las Vegas Ballpark Pursuit

A's Vegas ballpark plan running 'out of time' for approval originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Athletics’ pursuit of a ballpark in Las Vegas might be experiencing more turbulence than originally anticipated.

Steve Yeager, the speaker of the Nevada Assembly, told The Nevada Independent that legislature could “run out of time” approving a plan to send public money to help construct a stadium in Las Vegas.

“If something was going to happen, it really should have been in place last week,” Yeager said Wednesday to The Nevada Independent.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Yeager also said the A’s haven’t presented “concrete” language requesting $500 million in public money for the ballpark, which hasn't helped them stick to tight deadlines. Per The Nevada Independent, there are 34 days remaining in Nevada's 120-day legislative session.

The A’s signed a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site in Las Vegas on April 19. A’s president Dave Kaval said the team could break ground on its ballpark in 2024 and debut at the new stadium in 2027.

However, if the A’s package is not approved, the team could withdraw from its binding purchase agreement. That would open up other options, including the Howard Terminal site in Oakland.

The city of Oakland ceased negotiations with the A’s once the team signed the agreement with Las Vegas, but Mayor Sheng Thao didn’t rule out working out a deal in the future.

"What it looks like from the outside is that they've always wanted to leave the city of Oakland," Mayor Sheng Thao said on April 20. "Again, the ball is in their court.

“They're the ones who called me and said they have a land deal in Las Vegas. If they'd like to call me back and say they would like to negotiate, I'm more than happy to take that phone call."

Thao also said Oakland would negotiate with new ownership if John Fisher sold the team.

As the process continues, it’s becoming clearer that the A’s heading to Las Vegas is not quite a guarantee.