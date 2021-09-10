New York Jets

Jets WR Jamison Crowder Out Week 1 vs. Panthers Due to COVID-19

Zach Wilson will be without one of his top targets in his NFL debut

By Max Molski

USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense will be shorthanded against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder was ruled out two days ahead of Sunday’s game. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3 and remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Without Crowder, the Jets could be down to five receivers in Wilson’s NFL debut. New addition Corey Davis and rookie Elijah Moore will start with Braxton Berrios, Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith also on the depth chart. Keelan Cole will be a game-time decision, according to head coach Robert Saleh.

Crowder was in line to face his former Jets teammate, Sam Darnold, who is now the starting quarterback in Carolina. The duo connected for 10 touchdowns through the air over the last two seasons.

In all, Crowder has amassed 137 receptions, 1,532 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Jets. He led the team in all three categories in 2020.

Kickoff between the Jets and Panthers will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

