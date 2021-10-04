How to Watch Yankees Vs. Red Sox in 2021 AL Wild Card Game

How to watch Yankees vs. Red Sox in AL Wild Card Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

What better way to start off the 2021 MLB postseason than with “The Rivalry”?

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are no strangers in October. From Dave Roberts to Aaron Boone to Bucky Dent, the two storied franchises have turned their feud into some of the most iconic playoff moments in baseball history.

Now, the two sides will take the diamond for an AL Wild Card contest with an ALDS berth against the Tampa Bay Rays on the line.

New York and Boston clinched their wild card berths on Sunday thanks to All-Star heroics. With the Toronto Blue Jays’ win over the Baltimore Orioles, a loss from the Yankees and/or Red Sox would have created a tiebreaker situation to even get into the AL Wild Card Game. The Yankees secured their spot with Aaron Judge’s walk-off single in a 1-0 victory over the Rays. The Red Sox, meanwhile, climbed out of a 5-1 hole against the Washington Nationals and won 7-5 as Rafael Devers blasted two homers.

It was a fierce and chaotic AL wild card race. Which rival will send the other one packing?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s tilt.

What time is the AL Wild Card Game?

The 2021 AL Wild Card Game between the Yankees and Red Sox will take place at 8:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Fenway Park.

Though the two teams finished with identical 92-70 records, the game will be in Boston by virtue of the Red Sox winning the 2021 season series 10-9 against the Yankees. The Red Sox got off to the hot start in the matchup, winning the first seven contests. The Yankees ended strong with six straight wins over Boston.

What TV channel is the AL Wild Card Game on?

The AL Wild Card Game will air on ESPN. Buster Olney, Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez -- who knows a thing or two about Yankees-Red Sox in October -- will be on the call.

There will also be a Statcast-driven broadcast on ESPN2. Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez and MLB.com Statcast insider Mike Petriello will be on the alternate telecast.

How to stream AL Wild Card Game live online?

The game can be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

FuboTV will also have the game (free trial).

How to listen to AL Wild Card Game on the radio

Listeners can tune into ESPN radio for the matchup. Dave O’Brien and Xavier Scruggs will be on the radio call.

Who is pitching in the AL Wild Card game?

The Yankees are going with their $324-million man in Tuesday’s win-or-go-home game.

Gerrit Cole has been phenomenal for New York this season. The AL Cy Young contender went 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA in 30 starts this season. He made four starts against the Red Sox this year and went 2-2, with the most recent outing coming in an 8-3 Yankees win at Fenway Park on Sept. 24.

Stepping on the mound for the Red Sox will be former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi.

The veteran righty was one of the key contributors in Boston’s rotation this season, finishing with an 11-9 record and 3.75 ERA in 32 starts. He went 2-2 in five starts against the Bronx Bombers in 2021, and he earned the loss in that Sept. 24 contest after going just 2 2/3 innings.