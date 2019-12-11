Yankees

Pitcher Gerrit Cole and New York Yankees Agree on $324M Record-Breaking Deal

Gerrit Cole surpassed the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros reacts against the Washington Nationals during the third inning in Game One of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record $324 million, nine-year deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Cole, the biggest prize of the free agent market, surpassed the $245 million, seven-year contract Stephen Strasburg finalized with the Washington Nationals on Monday for most total money for a pitcher and for his $36 million average annual value. Agent Scott Boras negotiated both deals.

Local

Cuba Gooding Jr. 9 hours ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused by 7 More Women of Sexual Misconduct

stranger danger 20 hours ago

Stranger Terrorizes NYC Girl, Sends Her Running Into Traffic

Cole was drafted by the Yankees in the first round out of high school but chose to go to UCLA, then was drafted by Pittsburgh. Traded after the 2017 season, he transformed his career in two seasons with the Houston Astros.

He went 20-5 with a 2.50 ERA last season as the Astros reached the World Series, finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

YankeessportsGerrit Cole
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us