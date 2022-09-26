How to watch Mexico vs. Colombia at Levi’s Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mexico is coming to the Bay.

After beating Peru 1-0 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Mexico will face Colombia at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Tuesday.

The location is part of Mexico’s “MexTour Sendoff Series” as the squad will be heading to Qatar in November to compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico is in Group C alongside Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, while Colombia failed to qualify this year’s event

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s everything to know about the international friendly:

When is Mexico’s friendly vs. Colombia?

Mexico and Colombia will face off on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

What time is Mexico’s friendly vs. Colombia?

Kickoff time for Mexico vs. Colombia is set for 7 p.m. PT.

How to watch Mexico vs. Colombia

Spanish broadcasts will be available via Univision and TUDN USA, with live streams on Univision NOW, TUDN.com and the TUDN mobile app.

What is Mexico and Colombia’s world ranking?

Mexico is the No. 12-ranked nation in international men’s soccer as of FIFA’s latest world ranking on Aug. 25. Colombia is No. 17.

Telemundo Deportes Sports Anchor and Commentator Miguel Gurwitz shares his thoughts on the Mexican national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

What are the odds for Mexico vs. Colombia?

Just like Mexico’s tight affair against Peru, Colombia should also be a neck-and-neck battle. Here are the odds for Tuesday’s contest, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Mexico win: +165

Colombia win: +165

Draw: +210

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.