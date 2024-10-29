How many games do you have to win in the World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers enter Tuesday night's World Series Game 4 one win (27 outs) away from capturing the team's first full-season championship in more than 30 years.

But first the Dodgers must enter Yankee Stadium for Game 4 where the Bronx Bombers are determined to avoid the sweep and extend the series.

For that to happen, they'll need stronger performances on offense from the lineup, including Aaron Judge.

So how many games does it take to win a World Series? Here's what you need to know:

How many games are in the Word Series?

The championship round of the MLB playoffs is best of seven.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

How many games does a team need to win in the World Series?

A team needs to win four games to win the World Series.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

When is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4?

The Dodgers and Yankees will be back at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

What time does Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 start?

First pitch is slated for 5:08 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 on?

Dodgers-Yankees Game 4 will air on Fox.

How to stream Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 live

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series schedule

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 29, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 30, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 1, 5:08 p.m. PT

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 2, 5:08 p.m. PT

How many World Series sweeps have there been?

The Dodgers are looking to become the 22nd team to sweep the World Series.

When was the last World Series sweep?

As previously mentioned, the most recent World Series sweep was the Giants' 2012 championship triumph over the Tigers.

Has a team ever come back from down 3-0 to win the World Series?

Only one team in MLB history has overcome a 3-0 playoff series deficit, but it didn't come in the World Series.

The 2004 Boston Red Sox erased a 3-0 ALCS deficit against the Yankees en route to winning the franchise's first championship since 1918.