MLB

Houston Astros' ballpark gets new name: Daikin Park

Daikin Park will be the new name of the Houston Astros' downtown stadium starting in 2025

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Houston Astros' ballpark is getting a new name for 2025. Minute Maid Park, the stadium's name since 2002, will be no more.

The Astros' ballpark will be known as Daikin Park, starting with the 2025 season, in a new naming rights agreement with Daikin. The agreement runs through the 2039 season.

“We are excited to be partnering with Daikin for our ballpark’s naming rights,” said Jim Crane, the owner and chairman of the Houston Astros, in a press release. “Daikin is an international company that proudly calls the Greater Houston area its North American home.  The Houston Astros and Daikin share the same values, a commitment to excellence and a desire to give back to our local community. As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this ballpark in 2025, I am proud to have Daikin alongside us to create even more special memories for our fans now and in the future.”

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Daikin will take over naming rights to the Astros' stadium in downtown Houston starting Jan. 1.

Minute Maid will remain a sponsorship partner of the team.

The first baseball game at the newly-named Daikin Park will be an exhibition game on March 24.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What is Daikin Park?

Sports

NBA 2 hours ago

Hornets star LaMelo Ball comments after being fined $100K for anti-gay phrase

3 hours ago

New head coach helps turn around Stony Brook football

Daikin Park will be the new name for the Houston Astros' ballpark in downtown Houston, formerly known as Minute Maid Park since 2002.

When is opening day at Daikin Park?

The first regular season game at Daikin Park will take place on Thursday, March 27 at 3:10 p.m. CT as the Astros open the 2025 season against the New York Mets.

What is Daikin?

Daikin, the new naming rights sponsor of the Houston Astros and Daikin Park, is an indoor comfort solutions company founded in Japan with more than 98,000 employees globally.

The company is a large manufacturer of heating and air conditioning solutions.

Where is Daikin headquartered?

Daikin is headquarted in Osaka, Japan but recently opening a 4.2 million-square-foot campus in the greater Houston area, according to a press release from the Astros.

HOUSTON - APRIL 05: Exterior views of Minute Maid Park on April 5, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Getty Images
HOUSTON - APRIL 05: Exterior views of Minute Maid Park on April 5, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Renderings of Daikin Park

The Houston Astros released new renderings to be able to see images of what the newly-named ballpark will look like with Daikin Park signage.

Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Houston Astros

This article tagged under:

MLBSports
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us