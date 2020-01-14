College Football

Greg Schiano Hires Robb Smith as Rutgers’ Defensive Coordinator

Getty Images

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – NOVEMBER 19: A general view during the first half of a game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Stadium on November 19, 2011 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

What to Know

  • Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers' defensive coordinator
  • Smith spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights' staff. He also worked with Schiano at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Tuesday, the latest move that brings back a former member of his Rutgers coaching staff

Robb Smith has been hired as Rutgers' defensive coordinator.

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Tuesday, the latest move that brings back a former member of his Rutgers coaching staff.

Smith spent four seasons on the Scarlet Knights' staff. He also worked with Schiano at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith was Rutgers' defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2012. He was special teams coordinator and linebackers coach in 2011, special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2010 and special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach in 2009.

Smith spent the 2019 season as a defensive analyst with Texas A&M. Before that, he served as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota in 2017 -18 and three seasons at Arkansas as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

With the Buccaneers, he was a linebackers coach.

Before his first stint with Rutgers, Smith worked at the University of Maine from 2002-08, the final three seasons as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Iowa from 1999-2001.

This article tagged under:

College FootballfootballRutgers UniversityRutgerscoaching
