5 free agency targets for the Giants

Joe Schoen and the New York Giants have their work cut out for them this offseason.

Coming off a surprise playoff berth in 2022, the team earned a disappointing 6-11 record in 2023 and has plenty of free agency questions this offseason.

Luckily, the team is equipped with some ways to improve. They have the No. 6 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and more than $30 million in cap space.

How should the team use that cap space? Here are five free agents the Giants should take a look at this offseason:

RB Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

The Giants have been unable to reach a long-term deal with Saquon Barkley, and he is set to hit the open market after playing the 2023 season on the franchise tag. New York can elect to use the franchise tag on Barkley once again at a $12.1 million price tag.

While the Giants might not want to let Barkley go for nothing after drafting him No. 2 overall in 2018, they will have plenty of free agent options at running back. Josh Jacobs is facing a similar predicament as Barkley with the Raiders after playing on the franchise tag in 2023 and could very well be on his way out of Las Vegas. The 2019 first-round pick went from a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards in 2022 to 805 yards and six touchdowns across 13 games in 2023.

WR Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

The Giants will have their pick of a top-tier wide receiver or offensive tackle with the No. 6 pick. Even if they bring a blue-chip prospect into the fold, both position groups will still have plenty of room for improvement.

Curtis Samuel would be a complimentary receiver even if the Giants take a wideout at No. 6, whether it’s the speedy Malik Nabers out of LSU or all-around threat Rome Odunze out of Washington. The 27-year-old Samuel reeled in 62 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns with the Commanders in 2023, though he only tallied five catches for 30 yards across two games – both losses – against the Giants.

OL Michael Onwenu, New England Patriots

New York has used valuable draft capital on offensive tackles in recent years, taking Andrew Thomas at No. 4 in 2020 and Evan Neal at No. 7 in 2022. Still, the team allowed 85 sacks last season – 20 more than any other team.

For that reason, the team will absolutely look to address the offensive line. Michael Onwenu has proven himself as a versatile offensive lineman on the interior and exterior. He’s a free agent after spending his first four NFL seasons in New England, and he reportedly informed teams that he has fired his agents ahead of free agency.

OL Jonah Jackson, Detroit Lions

Should the Patriots use the franchise tag on Onwenu or he sign elsewhere, the Giants could turn to Jonah Jackson. The 2020 third-rounder earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021 and started 12 games on a highly touted Lions offensive line in 2023.

DL Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks

Sure, the Giants traded Leonard Williams in October, but they could still use his talent on the defensive line.

After starting the season 2-6, New York netted two draft picks from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Williams. The 29-year-old will hit the open market after picking up four sacks in 10 games with the Seahawks.