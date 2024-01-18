These 10 players are perfect fits for the Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft

A year after landing a surprise playoff berth, the New York Giants find themselves back inside the top 10 in the NFL draft.

The team will be on the clock with the No. 6 pick in April after finishing with a 6-11 record in 2023. It was a step back in Year 2 of Brian Daboll’s head coaching tenure, as Daniel Jones played just six games before suffering a torn ACL in November.

How will general manager Joe Schoen and the Giants approach the 2024 NFL Draft? Will they look to give Daniel Jones or possibly push him out with another quarterback?

Here are 10 prospects who would make sense for the Giants:

Jayden Daniels, LSU QB

Why does he fit? The Giants have a potential out in Jones’ contract following the 2024 season. If they opt to move in a new direction under center, they could turn their eyes to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner coming off his historic season at LSU.

Will he be available? Two quarterbacks will almost certainly come off the board with the first two picks, which are owned by the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, respectively. Daniels’ availability will likely come down to the New England Patriots at No. 3. New head coach Jerod Mayo said the Patriots will “draft the best player for a position that is very important,” so the odds aren’t in the Giants’ favor as things stand right now.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington QB

Why does he fit? Penix Jr. brought Washington all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship and shined in a Sugar Bowl win over Texas. The lefty is a mechanic from inside the pocket who can accurately hit receivers across the field.

Will he be available? He will almost certainly be available at No. 6 unless a QB-needy team trades up to No. 4 (owned by the Arizona Cardinals) or No. 5 (owned by the Los Angeles Chargers). It’s a matter of how high the Giants are willing to reach on a prospect who many bill as a mid-first or even second-round prospect, especially when they have other positions of need.

Bo Nix, Oregon QB

Why does he fit? Nix brings a little bit of everything to the table – pocket presence, mobility, processing, adequate arm strength – but his biggest strength is experience. He set an NCAA record for starts by a quarterback, so he could be primed to step into an NFL role right out of the draft.

Will he be available? As far as the Giants are concerned, the question is whether Nix will be available with their second-round pick at No. 39. New York could potentially thread the needle of going with another position in the first round while landing a future quarterback in the second – if they want to go QB at all.

Malik Nabers, LSU WR

Why does he fit? If the Giants are looking to build around Jones, they are in luck. The 2024 draft is filled to the brim with receivers that possess star potential. The 6-foot Nabers could emerge as the top playmaker in the draft class.

Will he be available? The Giants will almost certainly miss out on Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is projected to be the first non-quarterback selected. Even if the Bears, Commanders and Patriots all take quarterbacks, it’s possible the Cardinals and Chargers take receivers and the Giants are left with the third one off the board.

Rome Odunze, Washington WR

Why does he fit? Again, the Giants could certainly use a bonafide, No. 1 receiver, something they haven’t had since Odell Beckham Jr. left five years ago. At 6-foot-3, Odunze shined with Penix in Washington this past season, amassing 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games as a junior.

Will he be available? If there was ever a year to land the No. 3 receiver with the No. 6 pick, it’s this one. Odunze could very well be taken before Nabers or fall into the Giants’ lap at No. 6.

Joe Alt, Notre Dame OT

Why does he fit? The Giants have used valuable draft capital on offensive tackles in recent years, but they still allowed 85 sacks in 2023 – second-most all time and 20 more than any other team this season. The Giants could attempt to end their O-line carousel once and for all by selecting Joe Alt, who is expected to continue a successful run of Notre Dame linemen.

Will he be available? The Chargers are probably the only team standing between the Giants and Alt if they want him. Alt is expected to be a top-10 pick, so if the Giants don’t take him, it won’t be long before he hears his name called by another team on draft night.

Olu Fashanu, Penn State OT

Why does he fit? Like receiver, there are also high-end tackles at the top of the draft for the Giants to choose from. Fashanu improved his draft stock and joined Alt on the AP All-American first team in 2023.

Will he be available? Unless the Chargers go tackle and take Fashanu over Alt, he will be on the board for the Giants at No. 6. Fashanu projects as an early first-rounder, so it’s possible the Giants could trade back, acquire more picks and still take him.

JC Latham, Alabama OT

Why does he fit? The Giants and an Alabama offensive tackle. Sound familiar? JC Latham spent a year as Evan Neal’s teammate with the Crimson Tide in 2021 and was their starting right tackle for the last two seasons.

Will he be available? He will definitely be on the board at No. 6 and is another trade-back candidate depending on how far the Giants are willing to drop.

Dallas Turner, Alabama EDGE

Why does he fit? While offense should be the Giants’ priority, their pass rush could also use a major upgrade. The team ranked tied for 28th in sacks (34) last season and Kayvon Thibodeaux (11.5) was the only player to exceed five.

Will he be available? Though Turner has a strong chance to be the first defensive player off the board, he may not be selected until after the Giants make their pick. He should fall to the second half of the top 10 due to the overwhelming offensive talent in this draft.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama CB

Why does he fit? Adoree’ Jackson is a free agent, so Kool-Aid McKinstry gives the Giants a chance to pair 2023 first-rounder Deonte Banks with another stud cornerback.

Will he be available? McKinstry generated top-10 buzz before the 2023 season, but he has since dropped to later in the first round despite being an All-American. The Giants would want to consider trading back if they are keen on taking McKinstry.