3 Giants Players Test Positive for COVID-19

Three Giants players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday morning.

The team was informed of the positive test results Thursday night and the players were notified to self-isolate. According to the team, the contact tracing process is underway.

Because the team is on a bye week, the Giants office is currently closed, with players and coaches expected to resume work on Monday with an adjusted schedule.

"The Giants and all teams are currently operating under the league's intensive protocol for the remainder of the season. As in all matters relating to positive test results and close contacts, we are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer," the team said in a press release.

Earlier this week, kicker Graham Gano tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear if these three new positives were traced back to him.