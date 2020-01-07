Giants, New England Patriots’ Joe Judge Agree on Deal to Make Him Next Head Coach: Sources

The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge have agreed in principle on a deal to make the Bostonite their next head coach, sources familiar with the negotiations tell News 4 Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Judge, who the team interviewed just a day earlier, has been a part of five championship teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two college football titles with Alabama. The Giants didn't immediately officially confirm the near-finalized negotiations.

Judge, a special teams and wide receivers coach with the Pats, was the fifth candidate the Giants interviewed after firing Pat Shurmur last week.

The Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach met with co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams at the team's headquarters in New Jersey on Monday.

The Giants interviewed four candidates last week: Dallas Cowboys defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale and Mike McCarthy, the former Green Bay Packers coach. They had been expected to interview several others.

Judge has coached for 15 years, including the past eight with New England. He was part of the staffs that helped the team to Super Bowls titles in the 2014, ’16 and ’18 seasons. He had won titles with the Crimson Tide in 2009 and '11. He has also coached at Mississippi State and Birmingham-Southern.