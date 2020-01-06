NFL

Giants Interview Judge, Rhule on Deck, McCarthy to Dallas

By Tom Canavan

FOXBOROUGH, MA – AUGUST 22: New England Patriots special teams coordinator / wide receivers coach Joe Judge before a preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers on August 22, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Giants have interviewed New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge for their vacant head coaching job.

The 38-year-old Judge has been a part of five championship teams, winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots and two college football titles with Alabama.

Judge is the fifth candidate the Giants have interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur last week.

The Patriots' special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach met with co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman, vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams at the team's headquarters in New Jersey on Monday.

The Giants are also expected to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baylor coach Matt Rhule this week.

Judge has coached for 15 years, including the past eight with New England. He was part of the staffs that helped the team to Super Bowls titles in the 2014, '16 and '18 seasons. He had won titles with the Crimson Tide in 2009 and '11. He has also coached at Mississippi State and Birmingham-Southern.

The Giants also lost one of their candidates Monday. Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who interviewed with the Giants on Friday, agreed to become coach of the Dallas Cowboys, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement.

Dallas defensive assistant coach and former Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard was interviewed by the Giants on Thursday. McCarthy was done Friday. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale had interviews on Saturday.

