New York Giants Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur

The New York Giants fired Head Coach Pat Shurmur on Monday.

The Giants finished off a 4-12 season on Sunday, dropping a 34-17 decision at MetLife Stadium that allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to claim the NFC East title.

Shurmur said on Sunday he did not have a meeting planned with the owners, adding whatever he says to them will be private.

“We didn't win enough games, I don't make any excuses for that,'' Shurmur said after the game. “But I do know there are things that happened this year where this team improved in a lot of ways. I feel like it is only going to get better."

Shurmur noted a lot of young players got experience this season, including quarterback Daniel Jones, who started 12 games after replacing two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, whose contract has expired.

Manning was not in the locker room after the game to speak about his future. He waved to the crowd running off the field after the game ended, but most of the fans left were Eagles supporters.

“If I am back I am looking forward to working with this young talent,'' Shurmur said. “And if I am not, whoever is coaching this team has a great group of young players.''

Saquon Barkley, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, voiced support for Shurmur.

“Obviously it's a business,” said Barkley, who finished the season with 1,003 yards rushing. "You can't focus on one person. There are games where I could have done better or this person or that person could have done better. At the end of the day it's a team sport. We all have to find ways to win games.''