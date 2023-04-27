Full list of every pick from the 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The 2023 NFL Draft is finally here. From Thursday through Saturday, 259 prospects will hear their name called as they officially become NFL players.
It started on Thursday night, when the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner will join a rebuilding team with first-year head coach Frank Reich, who previously led the Indianapolis Colts.
The Houston Texans added a quarterback of their own at No. 2, selecting Ohio State's C.J. Stroud before trading back up to No. 3 for Alabama EDGE rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Here’s a live look at every pick from the 2023 NFL Draft:
Round 1
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
3. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
6. Arizona Cardinals (from L.A. Rams through Detroit): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
7. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
8. Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
9. Philadelphia Eagles (from Carolina through Chicago): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
10. Chicago Bears (from New Orleans through Philadelphia): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
12. Detroit Lions (from Cleveland through Houston and Arizona): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
13. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
15. New York Jets (from Green Bay): Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
Round 2
32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
33. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
34. Detroit Lions (from Arizona)
35. Indianapolis Colts
36. Los Angeles Rams
37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
38. Las Vegas Raiders
39. Carolina Panthers
40. New Orleans Saints
41. Tennessee Titans
42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets)
43. New York Jets
44. Atlanta Falcons
45. Green Bay Packers
46. New England Patriots
47. Washington Commanders
48. Detroit Lions
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51. Miami Dolphins
52. Seattle Seahawks
53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
54. Los Angeles Chargers
55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
56. Jacksonville Jaguars
57. New York Giants
58. Dallas Cowboys
59. Buffalo Bills
60. Cincinnati Bengals
61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
62. Philadelphia Eagles
63. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3
64. Chicago Bears
65. Houston Texans
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
68. Denver Broncos
69. Los Angeles Rams
70. Las Vegas Raiders
71. New Orleans Saints
72. Tennessee Titans
73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
74. Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
75. Atlanta Falcons
76. New England Patriots (from Carolina)
77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
78. Green Bay Packers
79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
80. Pittsburgh Steelers
81. Arizona Cardinals (from Detroit)
82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83. Seattle Seahawks
84. Miami Dolphins
85. Los Angeles Chargers
86. Baltimore Ravens
87. Minnesota Vikings
88. Jacksonville Jaguars
89. New York Giants
90. Dallas Cowboys
91. Buffalo Bills
92. Cincinnati Bengals
93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
94. Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
97. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)
98. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)
99. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants [special compensatory selection])
101. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
Round 4
103. Chicago Bears
104. Houston Texans
105. Houston Texans (from Arizona)
106. Indianapolis Colts
107. New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)
108. Denver Broncos
109. Las Vegas Raiders
110. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)
111. Cleveland Browns
112. New York Jets
113. Atlanta Falcons
114. Carolina Panthers
115. New Orleans Saints
116. Green Bay Packers
117. New England Patriots
118. Washington Commanders
119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
120. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh)
121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)
122. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)
123. Seattle Seahawks
124. Baltimore Ravens
125. Los Angeles Chargers
126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
127. Jacksonville Jaguars
128. New York Giants
129. Dallas Cowboys
130. Buffalo Bills
131. Cincinnati Bengals
132. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
134. Kansas City Chiefs
135. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
Round 5
136. Chicago Bears
137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)
138. Indianapolis Colts
139. Denver Broncos
140. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)
141. Las Vegas Raiders
142. Cleveland Browns
143. New York Jets
144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)
145. Carolina Panthers
146. New Orleans Saints
147. Tennessee Titans
148. Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)
149. Green Bay Packers
150. Washington Commanders
151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)
152. Detroit Lions
153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
154. Seattle Seahawks
155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)
156. Los Angeles Chargers
157. Baltimore Ravens
158. Minnesota Vikings
159. Detroit Lions (from Jacksonville through Atlanta)
160. New York Giants
161. Houston Texans (from Dallas)
162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)
163. Cincinnati Bengals
164. San Francisco 49ers
165. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
166. Kansas City Chiefs
167. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
168. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection, from Arizona)
169. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
170. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers [compensatory selection])
171. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
172. New York Giants (compensatory selection)
173. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
174. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection)
175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
176. Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
177. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
Round 6
178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)
179. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)
180. Arizona Cardinals
181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)
182. Los Angeles Rams
183. Detroit Lions (from Denver)
184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)
185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)
186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)
187. New England Patriots (from Carolina)
188. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)
190. Cleveland Browns
191. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)
192. New England Patriots
193. Washington Commanders
194. Detroit Lions
195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)
196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
197. Miami Dolphins
198. Seattle Seahawks
199. Baltimore Ravens
200. Los Angeles Chargers
201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
202. Jacksonville Jaguars
203. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)
204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)
205. Buffalo Bills
206. Cincinnati Bengals
207. Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco through Houston and N.Y. Jets)
208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)
209. New York Giants (from Kansas City)
210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
211. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
212. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
213. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)
214. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection)
215. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)
216. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
217. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
Round 7
218. Chicago Bears
219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)
220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)
221. Indianapolis Colts
222. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
223. Los Angeles Rams
224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)
225. Atlanta Falcons
226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
227. New Orleans Saints
228. Tennessee Titans
229. Cleveland Browns
230. Houston Texans (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay)
231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
232. Green Bay Packers
233. Washington Commanders
234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams)
236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)
237. Seattle Seahawks
238. Miami Dolphins
239. Los Angeles Chargers
240. New York Giants (from Baltimore)
241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)
242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)
243. New York Giants
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta)
246. Cincinnati Bengals
247. San Francisco 49ers
248. Philadelphia Eagles
249. Kansas City Chiefs
250. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
251. Pittsburgh Steelers (from L.A. Rams -- compensatory selection)
252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
253. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
254. New York Giants (compensatory selection)
255. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
256. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
257. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
258. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
259. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)