Former Jets WR Charged With Fraud in Alleged $24M COVID Relief Scheme

Recently released New York Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was chargedin connection to an alleged $24 million scheme to defraud the COVID-19 relief program, according to a criminal complaint.

Bellamy was charged Wednesday with wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, the complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida read. He allegedly obtained a fraudulent loan through the Paycheck Protection Program for his company, Drip Entertainment, conspiring with another individual to provide fake bank statements and payroll tax forms in order to make his company seem bigger than it was.

In one instance, authorities said nearly identical versions of the same fabricated bank statements were reused in different PPP applications, with only minor changes. In total, Bellamy and the conspirators planned or prepared at least 90 fraudulent applications, submitting most of them, for loans of more than $24 million, according to the criminal complaint. At least 42 of the loans were approved for funding of about $17.4 million, complaint stated.

Bellamy’s co-conspirator, who was cooperating with police, received a kickback of around 25 percent for some of the loans, the court documents said. The alleged scheme started in May and lasted into early August.

It was not immediately clear if Bellamy had hired an attorney.

Bellamy was released from the team’s injured reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. He had signed a two-year, $5 million deal in 2019, and played in seven games with the Jets before injury ended his season, after making just two catches for 20 yards. Before joining Gang Green, Bellamy played with the Chicago Bears, where he saw more playing time but was perhaps more notable for getting fined for a chop block on Rams lineman Aaron Donald and getting ejected for fighting with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

This is a developing story.