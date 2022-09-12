2024 paris olympics

Eiffel Tower Will Host Two Events at 2024 Paris Olympics

The organizing committee of the Paris 2024 Games is planning on using existing monuments to feature the Games

By Kristen Conti

Getting closer and closer to 2024, we are beginning to feel a sort of je ne sais quoi.

It’s an indescribable feeling – a mixture between excitement, nostalgia, adrenaline and restlessness. It’s two years away, but the next Olympics are already starting to reel people into the hoopla.

To get the ball rolling, the organizing committee of the 2024 Paris Games announced the use of famous landmarks for competition ventures in July 2024.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Eiffel Tower, a 1,083 foot tower that sits in the Champ de Mars in the heart of Paris, France, will be one of the many international monuments used for competition. The events taking place at the Eiffel Tower Stadium will include beach volleyball and soccer 5-a-side.

And it doesn’t stop there. The organizing committee of the Paris 2024 Games is planning on using other existing monuments to feature the Games as well, including the Seine River

The river will be used for the Opening Ceremony and will reportedly also be used for water marathons and the triathlons. 

Sports

NFL 35 mins ago

Which NFL Field Has the Worst Playing Surface?

Anthony Edwards 48 mins ago

Anthony Edwards ‘Incredibly Sorry' For Posting Anti-Gay Video to Social Media

In addition to the Seine River, the gardens of Versailles have also been confirmed as venues for events such as equestrian and para equestrian.

This article tagged under:

2024 paris olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us