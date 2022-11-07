Dan Orlovsky Labels Aaron Rodgers, Packers Loss Vs. Lions QB's ‘Worst' Ever

Aaron Rodgers, Packers suffer roughest loss of the season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An ugly season for the Green Bay Packers just continues to get worse for Aaron Rodgers and Co.

With their 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the team dropped their fifth straight game for the first time since 2008. Their current losing streak began in London with a loss to the New York Giants and since then, many have called this season a closed case.

Dan Orlovsky, former football player and analyst on the show “Get Up,” labeled the Packers’ loss “... the worst loss of Aaron Rodgers' career. And candidly, it's one of the worst games I've ever seen him play.”

In the disappointing game, Rodgers threw three interceptions, which included two red-zone interceptions, marking it the first time in Rodgers' career that he'd thrown two in the same game.

However, Rodgers' woes started long before Sunday. The Green Bay signal-caller headlined a bizarre season for the Packers in 2021 that was filled with uncertainty. The four-time MVP was so disgruntled with the organization that he said he didn’t want to return to the team. But now, the frustration seems to be at an all-time high.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life, as have many of my teammates,” Rodgers said after the game.

“And I hope we just dig deep and find a way. We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that. We have two games at home. We’ve got to go win those two games in a week, and then this thing looks a little different.”

The Packers’ fall from grace has been swift and a bit painful. Green Bay found themselves in the NFC Championship Game after the 2019 regular season, though they fell to the San Francisco 49ers 37-20. In 2020, the Packers earned the NFC No. 1 seed but fell to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-26 in the Championship Game. The following season, the Packers ended their 2021 season with a 13-10 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round.

Now, Rodgers and the Packers will look to turn the rough tides around as they return home to host the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans in their Week 10 and 11, matchups respectively.