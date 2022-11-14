Kyrie Irving

When Will Kyrie Be Back? Brooklyn Nets Coach Punts Question; Irving Tweets Again

Kyrie Irving has apologized for posting a link to a film that contains antisemitic material on his Twitter page, but the fallout continues

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kyrie Irving's return from suspension is still unknown, with Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn saying Sunday he had no update on the guard.

Irving was suspended by the Nets for a minimum of five games on Nov. 3 for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs, and the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday was the sixth he missed.

“I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said.

The Nets said Irving would not return until he satisfied “a series of objective remedial measures.”

Irving has since apologized on social media for posting a link to a film that contains antisemitic material on his Twitter page, and for not specifying the topics in it with which he disagreed.

Irving took to Twitter again on Sunday and posted: “I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities. We are all equal under the sun and I am here to participate in the building of an Equal world and follow the Word from the Most High/GOD/YAH.”

Nets owner Joe Tsai and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver have both said in recent days they met with Irving and don’t believe he is antisemitic.

The Nets' next game is on Tuesday in Sacramento before they finish up their road trip on Thursday in Portland. Brooklyn has gone 4-2 since Irving was suspended.

