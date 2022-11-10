LeBron James

LeBron James Defends Former Teammate Kyrie Irving Amid Scandal

Kyrie Irving's former teammate LeBron James took to Twitter on Thursday to speak about Irving's controversial situation

By Kristen Conti

NBC Universal, Inc.

It looks like the saga continues on Twitter.

On Thursday, LeBron James took to Twitter again amid the fallout and suspension following Kyrie Irving’s promotion of and later refusal to disavow an antisemitic movie

This time, the Los Angeles Laker decided to defend his former teammate Irving, saying he should be allowed to play. 

James believes the list of things the Nets want him to do is ridiculous, calling it “excessive.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After last week’s suspension of star point guard Irving, a lot has been happening in the NBA-Twittersphere. 

The controversy began when Irving promoted a movie with antisemitic tropes on Twitter. He later dodged a direct question as to whether or not he holds antisemitic beliefs, which ultimately resulted in a minimum five-game suspension by the Nets along with a list of actions to be completed before he’s eligible to return.

Sports

NFL 48 mins ago

Falcons' Jake Matthews Leaves for Birth of Child, Set to Return for TNF

NFL 49 mins ago

NFL Week 10 Picks Against the Spread: Cowboys Beat Packers, Titans Bounce Back

Fellow NBA players, including James and Kevin Durant, took to social media to weigh in on the situation.

This article tagged under:

LeBron JamesNBAKyrie Irving
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us