Westport's Julia Marino Wins Silver, 1st Medal for USA in Women's Slopestyle Upset

All eyes were on two-time defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson to get America its first medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But it was Westport, Connecticut's own Julia Marino who broke through to the podium in a surprise upset to clinch the silver. Gold went to Zoi Sadowski Synnott from New Zealand.

Although short a few points of claiming gold, Marino still brought Team USA its first medal of this year's games.

Australia's Tess Coady finished third posting a final score of 82.68 to claim bronze.

Marino was one of 12 snowboarders competing for gold Sunday in the women's slopestyle final. Team USA made up a quarter of the finalists, with Hailey Langland joining Anderson and Marino.

Anderson, Langland and Marino finished a respective fifth, 12th and sixth in women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying to make the final; Courtney Rummel, 17th, missed the 12-rider cutoff.

Marino delivered her silver-medal score during her second of three runs, earning 87.68, a score the other athletes couldn't pass until the very final run of the event.

Anderson had another chance to move up the leader board but fell on her final run and failed to make the medal podium. She took home gold in Sochi and Pyeongchang.