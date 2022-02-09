Nathan Chen Eyes Olympic Figure Skating Gold Tonight in Free Skate

After a record-breaking performance in the short program, USA's Nathan Chen has a chance for Olympic gold tonight with the men's free skate.

The 22-year-old from Salt Lake City bested his own record early Tuesday morning with a sensational routine, setting a new world record of 113.97.

Chen already improved upon his 2018 showing in PyeongChang, where he stumbled through the short program and failed to medal. But the job isn't done, as Chen now has the free skate routine tonight, where the competition starts at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The American's biggest opposition will be Japan's Yuma Kagiyama and Shomi Uno. Kagiyama scored a 108.12 in the short program and Uno registered a 105.90. Those two sit in second and third behind Chen heading into tonight. Uno is the reigning silver medalist in the event.

The U.S. also has Jason Browne competing, who had the sixth-best score in the short skate with 97.24.