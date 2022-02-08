Matthias Mayer Makes Alpine Skiing History With Golden Olympic Trifecta

Matthias Mayer became the first man to win gold medals in Alpine skiing at three straight Olympics after finishing first in the super-G at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Mayer raised his ski pole in the air as he crossed the line and then faced an anxious wait. His time was almost beaten by the very next skier. Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished second and World Cup super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was third.

The Austrian broke Norway’s 16-year grip on the men’s Olympic super-G title when he won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He won the downhill title at the Sochi Olympics. Mayer also earned bronze on Monday in the downhill.

See some of his highlights below.

