Matthias Mayer

Matthias Mayer Makes Alpine Skiing History With Golden Olympic Trifecta

Australia's Matthias Mayer wins Alpine skiing gold again; scroll down to see his highlights and watch USA's silver super-G run in the player below

Matthias Mayer became the first man to win gold medals in Alpine skiing at three straight Olympics after finishing first in the super-G at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Mayer raised his ski pole in the air as he crossed the line and then faced an anxious wait. His time was almost beaten by the very next skier. Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished second and World Cup super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway was third.

The Austrian broke Norway’s 16-year grip on the men’s Olympic super-G title when he won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. He won the downhill title at the Sochi Olympics. Mayer also earned bronze on Monday in the downhill.

See some of his highlights below.

Matthias Mayer successfully defends super-G gold medal

Austria's Matthias Mayer became just the second man ever to repeat as Olympic champion in the super-G, as Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle claims the silver.

'Get the GPS out': Downhill course stumps Mayer in training

As the first Olympian to get a taste of the brand new Yanqing downhill course, 2014 gold medalist Matthias Mayer struggled to find the racing line in training.

PyeongChang 2018: Matthias Mayer golden in super-G

Austria’s Matthias Mayer won the super-G gold medal. He became the second member of his family to earn an Olympic medal in the event, after his father, Helmut, the 1988 Olympic silver medalist.

