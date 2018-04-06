UFC star Conor McGregor is seen being walked from court in New York City on Friday morning.

Conor McGregor's wild rampage at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Thursday, where the MMA fighter was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief after allegedly picking up a metal guardrail and hurling it at a departing bus, was not his first brush with notoriety.

Far from it.

Over the past several years McGregor, who by some estimates earned nearly $100 million from his 2017 middle heavyweight fight against Floyd Mayweather, has been accused of being both racist and homophobic by detractors.

During a television interview in 2017 McGregor refers to black actors portraying boxers in the film "Rocky III" as "dancing monkeys."

During their worldwind promotional tour for the Mayweather/McGregor fight the MMA fighter taunted Mayweather with several derogatory barbs. One that stood out for many was when McGregor told Mayweather to "Dance for me boy," in what many felt was a racist taunt.

During the promotion for the bout McGregor also played into racial stereotypes telling a crowd he's “half-black from the belly button down.”

In October 2017, McGregor apologized for using a homophobic slur after he was caught on video consoling another fighter following a loss at UFC Fight Night 118 in Gdansk, Poland. “All I’m saying, he’s a f—-t,” McGregor said, with his arm around Lobov. “I never knew he was a f—-t.”



In a statement, UFC called the McGregor's latest incident "completely unacceptable," and said it was "working on the consequences."

