49ers vs. Cowboys: Looking back at previous games between the longtime rivals

The San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will renew their historic rivalry under the lights of Sunday Night Football in Week 5.

Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium will mark the 40th time the NFC foes have squared off against each other, including the playoffs, since 1960, and the results have been as close to even as it gets.

The series is tied 19-19-1, with the 49ers having a slim 974-935 edge when it comes to points scored in all of those contests.

Be sure to tune to NBC Bay Area Sunday night to catch the latest installment of the rivalry.

Here's a look back at how the recent meetings have shaken out.

Jan. 22, 2023 - NFC Divisional Playoff Game

Result: San Francisco 19 – Dallas 12

Recap: Knotted up at nine heading into the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey punched in a two-yard touchdown run and kicker Robbie Gould added three more points later on to get the Niners up to 19. The Cowboys would also tack on a field goal, but quarterback Dak Prescott's two interceptions on the day ultimately doomed Dallas.

Jan. 16, 2022 - NFC Wild Card Game

Result: San Francisco 23 – Dallas 17

Recap: Playing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers jumped out to a 13-0 lead. The lead later ballooned to 23-7 in the third, but the Cowboys fought back, scoring 10 unanswered points to make it 23-17 midway through the fourth. Dallas was driving in 49ers territory in the final seconds, but a late run by Prescott took too much time off the clock and Dallas was unable to get another play off.

Dec. 20, 2020 - Regular season game

Result: Dallas 41 – San Francisco 33

Recap: Back in AT&T Stadium, the 49ers outgained the Cowboys 458 to 291, but four turnovers – two interceptions and two fumbles – killed them in the end.

Oct. 22, 2017 - Regular season game

Result: Dallas 40 – San Francisco 10

Recap: Look away, 49ers Faithful. Dallas outgained the winless 49ers 501 to 290 in this matchup at Levi's Stadium. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott racked up 219 yards from scrimmage and scored three times. San Francisco lost three fumbles.

Oct. 2, 2016 - Regular season game

Result: Dallas 24 – San Francisco 17

Recap: San Francisco jumped out to a 14-0 lead in Santa Clara, but Dallas stormed back to get even heading into halftime. Kicker Phil Dawson gave the Niners the lead again at 17-14, but a short touchdown run by Elliott and a field goal by Dan Bailey sent Dallas home with a win.