2021 WNBA playoffs: How to watch, format, standings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's mid-September, so you know what that means: the WNBA playoffs are just around the corner.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Seven teams have already clinched playoff berths, with three other clubs fighting for the coveted No. 8 seed. The Washington Mystics (12-18) currently hold that final spot, but the L.A. Sparks and New York Liberty are each just one game behind with two to play.

The Mystics travel to New York on Friday in a game that will be crucial in determining the final seed for the 2021 postseason.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2021 WNBA playoffs.

When are the 2021 WNBA Playoffs?

The 2021 WNBA playoffs begin on Thursday, Sept. 23. The last day of the 2021 regular season is on Sunday, Sept. 19.

How do the WNBA Playoffs work?

The eight teams with the best record, regardless of conference, advance to the WNBA playoffs. Regular season records will determine those seeds.

The top two seeds earn a double-bye to the semifinal round, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds earn byes into the second round. Seed Nos. 5-8 will partake in a one-game playoff as to which team advances into the second round.

The first and second rounds of the WNBA playoffs are single-elimination, but the semifinal round and WNBA Finals are each a best-of-five series.

How can I watch the 2021 WNBA Playoffs?

All 19 WNBA playoff games will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2. You can stream every game at ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

What are the current WNBA standings?