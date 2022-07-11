‘So There's Been a Nuclear Attack': New PSA Despite ‘Low' Likelihood of NYC Strike

New York City launched its newest PSA on Monday with a focus on preparing for a possible a nuclear attack.

"While the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near New York City is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe," the NYC Emergency Management Department said in its press release.

The short public service announcement identifies three steps New Yorkers can take "as the threat landscape continues to evolve."

“So there’s been a nuclear attack,” the PSA starts. “Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit. OK. So what do we do?”

In the event of a nuclear incident, the PSA advises the following actions:

Get inside: Move indoors and away from any windows.

Stay inside: Close all doors and window, and move into the basement if you have one.

Stay tuned and stay put: Follow media for latest details and watch for officials alerts when its safe to go outside.

"If you were outside after the blast, get clean immediately. Remove and bag all outer clothing, to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body," the PSA advices.

New Yorkers are encouraged to sign up for Notify NYC, the city's official emergency communications program, and receive free emergency alerts by visiting NYC.gov/notifynyc or by calling 311.

“As the threat landscape continues to evolve, it is important that New Yorkers know we are preparing for any imminent threats and are providing them with the resources they need to stay safe and informed," Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol said.