Queens Rep. Grace Meng Shows Where She Hid for Hours Amid Violent US Capitol Protests

As the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob of pro-Trump protesters Wednesday, a New York congresswoman took cover for hours in a room that was barricaded shut with office chairs while rioters stormed outside.

"After 5 hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place. Now i can show you my DIY barricade and gas masks," wrote Queens Rep. Grace Meng. "Protestors were right outside the door chanting ‘USA USA’ it was scary but i am ok! Thanks all for your prayers."

After 5 hours I’ve been rescued from my hiding place. Now i can show you my DIY barricade and gas masks. Protestors were right outside the door chanting ‘USA USA’ it was scary but i am ok! Thanks all for your prayers. pic.twitter.com/OX3rfM35zH — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) January 6, 2021

Meng shared photos of what her setup looked like, with the chairs stacked near the door while the TV showed coverage of what was going on just outside her door. The congresswoman tweeted throughout the ordeal, describing how scared she was and even said bye to her family.

"There were more officers here for #BLM protests. Protestors today broke into People’s House, tore down barriers, damaged property & fired shots. I’ve never been scared for my life during BLM protests, i was terrified for my life today," she tweeted while still hiding in lockdown.

She also called out one of President Donald Trump's tweets in which he called for the demonstrators to "remain peaceful," saying he put everyone at the Capitol, including staff and police, in harm's way.

Peaceful? How dare he? He told them to come to the Capitol. He invited violence and put our colleagues, staff, Capitol police in harm’s way. There is no greater interrupter of peace and democracy than him. pic.twitter.com/x8h4zNZaXd — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) January 6, 2021

Late Wednesday, NBC News reported that a woman shot inside the Capitol had died. Lawmakers returned to work late Wednesday on Congress’ constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, in which Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.

Meng's fellow NYC Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others said they supported either drawing up the articles of impeachment against President Trump or sending a letter to Vice President Mike Pence calling on him to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

A Slate journalist captured the moment protesters attempted to break into the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday by smashing the glass window panes of a door.

New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney also shared his perspective when the incident was just starting, as he took video of Representatives on the floor being told to don gas masks.