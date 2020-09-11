Decision 2020

Your 2020 Election Vote: What Local Issues Matter the Most to You?

The conventions are done, races across the nation are shaping up and Nov. 3 is less than two months away. Now we want to hear from you. 

Is there a ballot measure you are passionate about? Is police reform in your community a pressing issue? Is something flying under the radar you are hoping gets more attention this fall? 

We know each community has different priorities and each community may be looking for a different solution to the problems at hand.  

Tell us how you're feeling about the upcoming election, and which issues you think should help decide how members of your community cast their votes.  

