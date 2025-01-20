Site of Jan. 6 riot hosts Trump's inauguration. What to know about the US Capitol Rotunda

Donald Trump took the Oath of Office on Monday at the Capitol Rotunda -- becoming the second president in United States history elected to two non-consecutive terms.

For this year's inauguration, officials announced it would be moved inside the United States Capitol Rotunda due to the cold. Temperatures for D.C. are currently predicted to be at a high of 26 degrees and a low of 16 degrees, with sunshine, clouds and winds from 10 to 20 mph.

It is not the first time this has happened. In fact, our country's first inaugurations were always held indoors.

WHAT IS THE CAPITOL ROTUNDA?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Rotunda is the large, domed, circular room located in the center of the second floor of the U.S. Capitol, according to Architect of the Capitol. The room is 96 feet in diameter and 180 feet high.

THE HISTORY OF THE US CAPITOL ROTUNDA

The U.S. Capitol Rotunda was the idea of Dr. William Thornton, who won a competition for the design of the U.S. Capitol in 1793. His vision included a rotunda in the middle. However, construction of the Capitol Rotunda did not begin until 1818. The delay in construction was for a myriad of reasons, according to Architect of the Capitol: it was due because funds and materials were limited, because construction was sporadic, because of the burning of the original Capitol building in 1814 by the British as retaliation during the War of 1812.

Although the initial conception came from Dr. William Thornton, the US Capitol Rotunda was completed under the direction of Charles Bulfinch, according to Architect of the Capitol.

WHAT IS THE US CAPITOL ROTUNDA USED FOR?

The circular room, which is adorned with statues and paintings, is used for ceremonial events of the highest importance, including the lying in state of former politicians and eminent citizens who have had an incredible impact.

THE ROTUNDA WAS ONE OF THE AREAS BREACHED DURING JAN. 6, 2021

The Capitol Rotunda was one of the areas breached during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by supporters of Trump trying to block the certification of his 2020 defeat to Biden. The temporary inaugural platform, where Trump was to have been sworn-in outdoors, was the site of some of the most violent clashes between rioters and police officers trying to protect the Capitol complex.