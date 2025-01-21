Trump has signed an executive order beginning the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization, the global agency that came into the spotlight at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Oh, that's a big one," Trump said as he took the black folder containing the executive order.

Trump then lamented how much funding the United States gives the WHO per capita and compared it with the amount of money sent by China.

"Seemed a little unfair to me," he said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

It was the second time in less than five years that he’s ordered the country to withdraw from the organization, despite it being a move many scientists fear could roll back decades-long gains made in fighting infectious diseases like AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis.

Experts also warn it could weaken the world’s defenses against dangerous new outbreaks capable of triggering pandemics.