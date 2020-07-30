Elections 2020

Trump Suggests Unprecedented Delay to November Election

The president tweeted the suggestion about an election delay alongside a condemnation of mail-in voting - though the power lies with Congress

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters
Alex Brandon/AP Photo

President Trump on Thursday suggested delaying November's presidential election, an unprecedented move as polls show him trailing his likely opponent Joe Biden in key states.

Any such move would require a change of federal law, meaning it would need to go through Democrats in the House of Representatives in addition to the Republican-controlled Senate.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" the president tweeted.

This is a developing story.

